Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 deg…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. T…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It looks like …
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. W…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. T…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Mode…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will …