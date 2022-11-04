 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

