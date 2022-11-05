 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

