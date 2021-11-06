 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics