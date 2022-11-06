The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
