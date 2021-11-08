Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
