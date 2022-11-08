Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
