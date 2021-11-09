Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
