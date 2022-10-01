Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.