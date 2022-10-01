 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio