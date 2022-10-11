It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s to…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It …
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempe…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should rea…