Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West.