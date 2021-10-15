Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening in Mooresville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high t…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Par…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Period…