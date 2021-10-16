Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Par…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV in…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecas…