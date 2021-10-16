 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

