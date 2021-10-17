Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV in…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.