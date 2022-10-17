Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures th…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wedn…