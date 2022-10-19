Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
