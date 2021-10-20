 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

