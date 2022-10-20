Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.