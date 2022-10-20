Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
