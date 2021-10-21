Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
