Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the M…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast ca…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area…