Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
