Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.