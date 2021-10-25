Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
