Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
