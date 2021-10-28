Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.