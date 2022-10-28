 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

