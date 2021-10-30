Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
