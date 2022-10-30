Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. W…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. T…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. T…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…