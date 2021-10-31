Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may wan…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperature…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will …
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.