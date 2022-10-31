Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.