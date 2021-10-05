The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thurs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the …
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …