Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.