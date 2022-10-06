 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

