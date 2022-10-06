The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may wa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …