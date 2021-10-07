Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.