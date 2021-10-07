Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
