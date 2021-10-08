 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

