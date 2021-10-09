 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics