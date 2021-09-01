Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moor…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…