The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
