Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.