Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.