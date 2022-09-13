Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.