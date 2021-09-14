The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temp…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvil…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…