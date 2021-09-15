Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the …