Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

