Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.