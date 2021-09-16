The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
