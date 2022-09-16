The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
