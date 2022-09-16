 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio