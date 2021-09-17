 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

