The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
