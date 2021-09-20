Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
