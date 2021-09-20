Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.