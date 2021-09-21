 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

