Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.