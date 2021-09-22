The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.